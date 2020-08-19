Civil Unrest Takes A Toll On Ford's Police Vehicle Sales

Nearly three months after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, demonstrations against police brutality continue across the United States, with "Defund the Police" becoming a common refrain.

Such calls for cuts to police budgets have seen limited success, with some municipalities reducing funding and shifting some responsibilities - like school safety and responding to calls about the homeless - away from the police.

One such city to greenlight a reduction in police spending is New York, and the move is being felt at Ford Motor Company, where police vehicles are a big business. While Ford isn't the sole manufacturer of police pursuit vehicles in the US, it is by far the largest, supplying about two thirds of the country's pursuit-rated sedans and SUVs.

User Comments

skytop

Ford should be selling military tanks for fight off the Democrat party anarchists and terrorists like BLM and AntiFA. Civil security must be secured and maintained. We are NOT living in a third world country even if the corrupt criminal Democrat party liberals wish it.

Posted on 8/19/2020 4:36:55 PM

Posted on 8/19/2020 4:36:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Perhaps Ford’s previous gen Explorer leaking carbon monoxide in the cabin causing officers to pass out also had something to do with those order renewals...but who knows LMAO

Posted on 8/19/2020 7:54:47 PM

Posted on 8/19/2020 7:54:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SV8t

I guess Fords’ affiliated financial donor is not going to show up on antifas’ tax returns next year?

SV8t (View Profile)

Posted on 8/20/2020 12:25:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Time to put the Mustang back into police service,

Posted on 8/20/2020 8:13:30 AM

Posted on 8/20/2020 8:13:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

