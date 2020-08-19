Civil Unrest Takes A Toll On Ford's Police Vehicle Sales

Nearly three months after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, demonstrations against police brutality continue across the United States, with "Defund the Police" becoming a common refrain. Such calls for cuts to police budgets have seen limited success, with some municipalities reducing funding and shifting some responsibilities - like school safety and responding to calls about the homeless - away from the police.

One such city to greenlight a reduction in police spending is New York, and the move is being felt at Ford Motor Company, where police vehicles are a big business. While Ford isn't the sole manufacturer of police pursuit vehicles in the US, it is by far the largest, supplying about two thirds of the country's pursuit-rated sedans and SUVs.