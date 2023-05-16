Class Action Lawsuit Against Telsa Claims It Chose Battery Life Over Range In Software Updates

Tesla is facing a class-action lawsuit from a group of US owners over automatic software updates that reportedly decreased driving range or cause battery failures.

Owners of older Tesla Model S and Model X EVs filed a proposed class-action lawsuit on May 12 in California, claiming that Tesla's updates and their effects are in violation of state and federal laws because they can reduce driving range by up to 20 percent and can require some owners to replace batteries at a cost of $15,000.

Filed in the US District Court in San Francisco, the lawsuit argues impacted Tesla vehicles are "protected computers" under the definition outlined in the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, and that automatic software updates violate consumers' rights under the law.