Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Tesla Faked Odometer Readings To Avoid Expensive Repairs

A Tesla owner filed a class action lawsuit in California alleging that Tesla had manipulated vehicle odometers to indicate greater distances than the vehicle traveled. This allowed Tesla to avoid warranty repairs and cause higher vehicle depreciation.
 
Tesla has not been spared controversies, and this has only accelerated in the past years. Unsurprisingly, many people throw class action lawsuits at the EV carmaker, hoping to inflict maximum pain. The latest one has been filed in California over alleged odometer manipulation, which could cause Tesla EVs to exhaust their warranty mileage faster.
 
The lawsuit was filed by Nyree Hinton, who purchased a 2020 Tesla Model Y in December 2022 with an odometer indicating 36,772 miles. The plaintiff noticed "peculiar patterns in mileage accumulation" during a time when he was frequently taking the car in for repairs due to issues with its suspension. Specifically, Hinton noticed "abnormal spikes in average daily miles driven" despite having a consistent driving routine, mostly a short commute to work.


