Class Action Lawsuit Claims Cup Holders On BMW X7 SUV Can Cause Airbags To Deploy

BMW is facing a lawsuit concerning the cupholders in its X7 SUV. The automaker is being sued because liquid spilled in the region of the cupholder can allegedly leak through the center console and cause electrical problems. Not just any electrical problems, mind you—the liquid can supposedly leak onto the airbag control module and wiring related to the shifter. The resulting damage can, according to the lawsuit, cause the airbags to inadvertently deploy and cost owners thousands in repairs not covered by warranties. The initial complaint was filed on Thursday of last week in a U.S. District Court in Orange County, California. Its core claim is that the cupholders primarily equipped on—but not limited to—the automaker's 2020 X7 M50i are "not properly designed to hold cups filled with liquid." Because of this claimed defect, the lawsuit claims that when something spills onto them, "the wires for the SRS (airbag) control module, which sits directly underneath cup holder, get wet and are damaged."



