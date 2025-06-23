Class Action Lawsuit Claims Ford Isn't Really Repairing Recalled EcoBoost Engines

Small turbocharged engines are all the rage these days. Their popularity has grown over the last decade or so, and that’s around the same time that Ford introduced some of its own. EcoBoost engines with displacements ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 liters are the subject of a new lawsuit. Plaintiffs allege that the Blue Oval built these engines with a defect and didn’t alert owners. The suit includes owners of the Ford Escape (2013-2019), Fusion (2013-2019), Edge (2015-2018), Lincoln MKC (2016-2019), and Lincoln MKZ (2016-2019). Specifically, it alleges two major things. First, Ford failed to notify owners that these engines have a defect that allows coolant to leak into the cylinders. Second, the carmaker didn’t inform owners about how this can cause a potential safety concern.



