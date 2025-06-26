Class Action Lawsuit Claims GM Rolled Out the Welcome Mat For Thieves With Lax Security

These days, driving a car that unlocks itself when you walk up to it feels like a small luxury. No fumbling for keys, no awkward shuffling with groceries in hand. But that convenience has a catch: it’s also become a welcome mat for car thieves.

As keyless entry systems have spread across the market, so have the tools that let criminals intercept and clone the signal, letting them stroll off with your vehicle as easily as you do. Now, a class action lawsuit is taking aim at General Motors for allegedly not doing enough to stop it.