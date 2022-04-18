Class Action Lawsuit Covers Almost Every Hyundai Made Past And Present

One morning in early 2021, I was taking my son to school in my 2018 Hyundai Sonata. As I entered the driveway of his school, which is pretty steep, I noticed the oil light come on briefly on the dash and then go off once the car leveled off. I thought this was strange since I just had the oil changed about a week or so prior. When I got back home, I popped the hood to check the oil, and the image you see above is what the dipstick looked like. The car never had any oil leaks. It was just guzzling oil. Now, Carcomplaints.com reports a class action suit has been filed against Hyundai/Kia over oil consumption issues in numerous vehicles, including my own.



Read Article