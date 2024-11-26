Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Honda for Peeling Paint Colors

If you own a 2013-present Honda Odyssey, Pilot, Fit, HR-V, or an Acura MDX in certain shades of white, you might be eligible to join a class action lawsuit claiming the paint finish is about as durable as a discount phone case. The lawsuit alleges that defects in Honda’s paint can lead to peeling, bubbling, flaking, and outright delamination, leaving owners with a patchy, unsightly mess. The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, claims that Honda’s White Diamond Pearl, Taffeta White, White Orchid Pearl, and Bellanova White paint options are defective due to manufacturing issues and the complexity of their three-stage paint process. It alleges the defect was present in a latent form at the time of production and “will invariably manifest itself during the reasonably expected life” of these Honda and Acura models.



