Class Action Lawsuit Targets Toyota And Subaru Over Failing EV Batteries

Subaru and Toyota are being sued by owners over the Solterra and bZ4x's battery. The pair of co-developed EVs has a 12-volt battery that has presented enough problems that owners have decided to file a lawsuit. The suit alleges that the EV's 12-volt units drain rapidly, necessitating replacements far more frequently than usual. Per court filings, the plaintiffs allege many owners have run through "multiple 12-volt batteries in mere months and at 10,000 or fewer miles." Even in EVs, a 12-volt battery should last years, not months. The issue alleges that both manufacturers have failed to properly address the issue and that dealers have failed to implement a long-term remedy, rendering Solterra and bZ4x models undrivable when the battery dies and leaving drivers stranded.



Read Article