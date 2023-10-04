Class Action Suit Filed Against Tesla For Sharing Intimate Videos From Vehicles

Tesla has been sued by a California resident in a prospective class action lawsuit accusing the electric car maker of violating the privacy of its customers after a recent report published by Reuters unveiled that groups of Tesla employees allegedly privately shared highly invasive videos and images recorded by customers’ car cameras between 2019 and 2022.

The lawsuit was filed by Henry Yeh, a San Francisco resident who owns a Model Y, at the US District Court for the Northern District of California, who alleges that Tesla employees were able to access the private imagery for their “tasteless and tortious entertainment,” and “the humiliation of those surreptitiously recorded,” as reported by Reuters.