Class Action Suit Filed For GM Lying About Defective Transmissions

A US district judge has granted class action certification to a lawsuit against General Motors that was first filed in 2019. It accuses the automaker of knowingly selling several popular models with defective eight-speed automatic transmissions. The update, first reported by the Detroit Free Press, confirms two transmissions are involved, both variants of the same model, internally codenamed 8L90 and 8L45. They were built between 2015 and March 1, 2019. According to the 39 plaintiffs who hail from 26 states, the transmissions supposedly lurch and shutter when driving, creating a safety hazard. Some owners have come to call this the "Chevy Shake." "General Motors knowingly sold over 800,000 eight-speed transmission vehicles, which they knew to be defective for years, and yet made the business decision not to tell its customers before purchase," said Ted Leopold, a partner at Cohen Milstein, who is the court-appointed lead counsel for this case. "Dealers were directed to tell the customers that harsh shifts were 'normal' or 'characteristic.' Such decision-making is both highly irresponsible and emblematic of what GM believes it can get away with."



Read Article