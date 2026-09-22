Classic Car Museum Closes Because Mechanic Retires And No One Knows How To Work On A Carburetor

Snook’s Dream Cars, a nice-looking little car museum in Bowling Green, Ohio, is shutting down and liquidating after 24 years. The resident mechanic is retiring, and when the owner wasn’t able to find another wrench who could keep the eclectic collection of old cars running, he decided to retire himself Eric Taunton from the Toledo Blade caught up with proprietor Jeff Snook and got some insight on the closing. Longtime mechanic Terry Stetler, who maintained the museum’s fleet of American, European, and Japanese vehicles from bygone decades (and also worked on privately owned classic cars in the neighborhood), is ready to do something else with his life.



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