Classic Car Shows In The UK May Fall Victim To The Woke Movement

Inevitably, events face severe difficulties this year, leading to everything from cancellations to mind-boggling amounts of red tape. The 80-car event on my doorstep had to pay £4000 for legal assistance to pass muster, for instance. Big or small, anyone putting on a show is jumping through more hoops than many of us would contemplate. All that hard work is going on against a backdrop of longer-term uncertainty, too. After all, what relevance will they have when new combustion-engined car sales are less than a decade away from being banned? Even if there is misty-eyed interest, how long will it last as generations brought up on the smell of partially burnt hydrocarbons pass?



Read Article