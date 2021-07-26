Classic Car Shows In The UK May Fall Victim To The Woke Movement

Agent009 submitted on 7/26/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:48:21 AM

Views : 364 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Inevitably, events face severe difficulties this year, leading to everything from cancellations to mind-boggling amounts of red tape. The 80-car event on my doorstep had to pay £4000 for legal assistance to pass muster, for instance. Big or small, anyone putting on a show is jumping through more hoops than many of us would contemplate.

 

All that hard work is going on against a backdrop of longer-term uncertainty, too. After all, what relevance will they have when new combustion-engined car sales are less than a decade away from being banned? Even if there is misty-eyed interest, how long will it last as generations brought up on the smell of partially burnt hydrocarbons pass?



Read Article


Classic Car Shows In The UK May Fall Victim To The Woke Movement

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)