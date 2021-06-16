Classy Or Classless? Who Has The Better BEAST In Geneva, Putin Or Biden?

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin arrived for their historic summit in Geneva on Wednesday in their respective motorcades with each leader being ferried in their own bulletproof and bomb-proof presidential limos packed with highly-classified features.

The US president rode up in his Beast - the $1.5million Cadillac that boasts of night vision cameras, tear gas cannons, and 8 inches of armor.

Its doors weigh as much as those on a Boeing 757 aircraft and its tires are pneumatic run-flats so the vehicle can still drive even if they are deflated.