Clean Energy Will Have To Answer Reliabilty Concerns Under New Leadership In Virginia

A new report released today by Charlottesville-based clean energy nonprofit Generation180, “Virginia Drives Electric 2021,” found that most Virginians support a transition to clean energy sources and investing in modernizing and electrifying Virginia’s transportation sector. And support is growing.

The report’s findings are consistent with national opinion polling:  According to a Yale survey, 70% of Americans support the US economy moving away from fossil fuels to 100% clean energy by 2050.



