Climate Activists Glue Themselves To Classic Ferraris At Paris Motor Show

This week, multiple climate activist groups turned their attention to the Paris Motor Show. Members from the Extinction Rebellion group crossed barriers and poured black paint over several classic Ferraris, including a 328, a 360, and an F430. Afterward, the protesters glued themselves to the vehicles. Extinction Rebellion also made news earlier in the week after pouring tomato soup on Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" and gluing themselves to the wall near the famous painting at an exhibition in London. In Paris, the group protested the continued use of the "individual car model," as well as what it views as the continued use of misinformation around plug-in hybrids, like the Ferrari 296 GTB and electric vehicles. The protestors, 11 of which were arrested, held a banner claiming "Global Self-Destruction." At the time of writing, no charges were filed against the protestors.



