Climate Activists Target BMW And Toyota With Parody Ads In The UK

Environmental activism group Brandalism is taking action against BMW and Toyota with a series of parody adverts across Great Britain and Europe.

These "hijacked billboards" are protesting the automakers mentioned above, both of which use "aggressive lobbying tactics," according to the organization. This is based on statistics from an InfluenceMap report which deems Toyota to be the 10th worst company in the world regarding anti-climate lobbying.

"Toyota [has] pushed [its] 'Beyond Zero' sustainability adverts whilst lobbying governments around the world to weaken air quality plans and threatening legal action to protect their profits over a liveable climate. Their adverts are duplicitous," said Brandalism spokesperson Tona Merriman.