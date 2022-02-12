Climate Activists Tire Of Gluing Themselves To Things - Now Want To Destroy Priceless Art Works To Prove Their Point

Agent009 submitted on 12/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:27:03 AM

Views : 526 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.foxnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Just Stop Oil, the British climate group that has staged protests defacing famous paintings and blocking busy city streets, said it was considering taking more extreme measures to protest new fossil fuel development.

In a blog post Wednesday, the group said it was obliged to escalate its actions because climate change posed such a large threat to humanity and future generations. While the group pushed back on media reports that it would soon begin slashing famous paintings, it said such actions could be taken in the future.



Read Article


Climate Activists Tire Of Gluing Themselves To Things - Now Want To Destroy Priceless Art Works To Prove Their Point

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)