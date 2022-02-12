Climate Activists Tire Of Gluing Themselves To Things - Now Want To Destroy Priceless Art Works To Shock You Into Submission

Just Stop Oil, the British climate group that has staged protests defacing famous paintings and blocking busy city streets, said it was considering taking more extreme measures to protest new fossil fuel development. In a blog post Wednesday, the group said it was obliged to escalate its actions because climate change posed such a large threat to humanity and future generations. While the group pushed back on media reports that it would soon begin slashing famous paintings, it said such actions could be taken in the future.



