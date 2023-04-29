Climate Activists Who Want Fossil Fuels ENDED Accuse Biden Of 'ECOSIDE' And Threaten CHAOS At White House Correspondents' Dinner

A group of climate activists have threatened chaos at a White House dinner on Saturday evening in protest of President Biden's environmental policies.



The youth-led group, which was set up in January, posted a video accusing Biden of committing 'ecocide' - a term used to describe the destruction of the environment by deliberate or negligent action.



Climate Defiance said it is not aiming for any protesters who join the cause to get arrested - but to gather enough people to make arrests 'impossible'.









We are a brand-new movement of young people.



We came of age amidst superstorms and fires and crumbling ice shelves.



We trusted our President - but he sold us out to fossil fuel CEOs.



So we will rise. We will build the future we deserve.

And we will be unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/7aUNWKXYLW — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 27, 2023







