Climate Change Advocates Go After Formula E Apparently Not Knowing It Is The Greenest Form Of Racing

The German Formula E race - or Berlin E-Prix - was halted by the Berlin branch of Last Generation, a group of climate change activists known for disrupting global events, after several members stormed the track and staged a sit-in on the grid before the start of the race. Letzte Generation took credit for the post on its Twitter profile and shared a video of the event with the caption, "It's time to slow down. Because we're on the highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator."

A day later, Letzte Generation continued its campaign, staging sit-ins on Berlin's freeways and blocking inner city roads. This led to conflicts with the locals, and activists were dragged off the road by people simply trying to get to work.

Fortunately, Letzte Generation only managed to delay the start by six minutes, as burly marshals had no problems removing the treehuggers from the track.