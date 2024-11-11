Climate Crazies To Jack Up Gas Prices by 65¢? California's War on Affordable Fuel

The California Air Resources Board voted Friday to approve new gas regulations which will result in as much as a .65 cent per gallon increase in California’s gas prices.



The California Governor, Legislature and State Air Resources Board are working hand in glove to restrict the availability of oil and gas and increase the cost of gas at the pump so severely, middle class and working class drivers will be making choices between groceries and fuel for the car.



Remember that Gov. Newsom recently claimed Californians would save money at the pump with the CARB vote.



The vote made significant updates to the low carbon fuel standard (LCFS), which requires the state to reduce the environmental impact of gas and other transportation fuels by incentivizing producers to cut emissions.



Will Donald Trump have any power to block this?



Discuss...



