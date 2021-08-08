Climate Goals WON'T Be Achieved If China And Others Don't Do Their Part. So We Ask, Why Should The Burden Be ALL On The USA And Why Even BOTHER?

Europe’s plan to phase out combustion-engine vehicles has put the region at the forefront of climate protection. Yet without progress cleaning up poorer nations’ roads, it won’t be enough to keep global warming below dangerous levels.



Take Nairobi, for example. The Kenyan capital’s vehicle fleet doubles every eight years and its roughly 4.5 million inhabitants rely on minibus taxis called Matatus to get around. While they’re cheap, they tend to be older and often run on dirty diesel.



While virtually all of the world’s population growth by 2050 is forecast to take place in developing countries.



It's a given that the China's and the India's will NEVER participate enough to make a REAL difference and have the effect the climate change people want.



So we ask, if this is true, WHY should the USA use those funds and instead spend the money elsewhere to help real people in their day to day lives and businesses??



Seems dumb if you know that no matter what you do you won't achieve the outcome.



Do you agree or disagree?





Read Article