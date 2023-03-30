Climate Policies Have Become the Latest Weapon Of Government Control

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares on Wednesday said climate change policies should not be used to influence global investment decisions and to put countries in competition with each other.

“Policies on climate change should not be a weapon to rebuild competitiveness in a global trade approach,” Tavares said during Stellantis’ Freedom of Mobility Forum.

Congress last year announced $369 billion in subsidies to support clean technologies and electric vehicles under the Inflation Reduction Act, while China has been giving local automakers incentives for domestic production of battery electric vehicles.

The European Union responded last month with its proposed Green Deal Industrial Plan, concerned that the U.S. law could put companies based in Europe at a disadvantage and drive investments out of the region.