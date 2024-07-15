Climate Terrorist Vandalizes Cybertruck Presentation Because He Has Nothing Better To Do

A Tesla Cybertruck presentation in Germany was interrupted by climate activists who vandalized the electric pickup truck.

In the US, Cybertrucks are being vandalized by Elon haters, and in Europe, it is climate activists who are trashing the electric vehicle.



It might be surprising to hear that climate activists are targeting an electric vehicle company, but Tesla has had a lot of issues with them in Europe, and especially in Germany.



A group of climate activists have been actively trying to stop Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin for years and more recently, they even occupied the forest where Tesla planned to expand the plant.