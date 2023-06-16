Cloaked Pair Of Corvettes Could Be Upcoming ZR1 And Zora

With the introduction of the E-Ray and Z06, the Corvette C8 lineup has grown over the past year. But it seems Chevrolet isn't finished adding new models, with a new video giving us a glimpse of the expected ZR1/Zora models.

Three prototypes can be spotted, all wearing heavy camouflage, which suggests the changes are significant enough to hide. While the vehicles are only seen exiting the parking lot, it's safe to assume they're powered by the 5.5-liter flat-plane crank engine found in the Corvette Z06 - that's not what GM's 6.2-liter V8 sounds like on startup.

We already know the upcoming ZR1 will use the Z06's powerplant, albeit with two turbochargers strapped on for good measure. Chevy will reportedly call this engine the LT7, with outputs expected to reach 850 horsepower.