Close Your Eyes, The 2026 SEMA Bound Acura MDX Type S Is Here

The 2026 SEMA Show is scheduled for November 3–6, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, as per tradition. That obviously means the beloved tuning show isn’t just around the corner, as it’s more than half a year from now. However, the Specialty Equipment Market Association doesn’t let people forget about the SEMA Show.

So, what could be better than a concept car to keep people on their toes, reminding them that the SEMA Show arrives like clockwork at the beginning of November each year. This time around, Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), in collaboration with Acura, recently announced a one-of-one 2026 Acura MDX Type S Overland Concept, which probably sounds like a contradiction.