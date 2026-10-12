Clueless California Lawmakers Make Intersection A Skidpad By Installing A Traffic Circle To Prevent Street Takeovers

As car enthusiasts, we're all for enjoying automobiles responsibly, but the keyword there is "responsibly." Unfortunately, street takeovers and sideshows have become a frequent and dangerous part of the culture that municipalities are actively trying to combat. The city of Compton, California, for example, recently found success putting strategically positioned rubber medians in intersections. Up north in Stockton, however, a similar tactic has seemingly backfired and, once you actually get eyes on the obstructions installed, it's not hard to see why. Instead of perpendicular medians on the outside of the intersection that make it difficult to do donuts without ruining your ride, Stockton has installed little barriers arranged in a circle right in the middle of the intersection. Normal people might say it resembles a roundabout, but to those with even a single car hooligan bone in their body, it's a skidpad.













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