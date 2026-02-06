Clueless Lawmaker Want Answers As To Why Lowes And Home Depot Installed Parking Lot License Plate Readers

Agent009 submitted on 6/2/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:34:04 AM

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Pull into the parking lot of a Lowe’s or Home Depot across the USA, and there’s a good chance that someone inside will see you coming before you turn off your vehicle. Both companies are now heavily employing the use of automatic license plate readers like those from Flock Safety. These are the same camera systems that have citizens concerned about a surveillance state, but now there’s a twist. Private businesses don’t have the same safeguards that state organizations do, and lawmakers in Connecticut want answers.

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Clueless Lawmaker Want Answers As To Why Lowes And Home Depot Installed Parking Lot License Plate Readers

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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