Clueless Tesla Owner Drives Off Pushing Charging Station Along With Her

Most drivers have accidentally run over a curb or a parking control device but most immediately notice the contact. In the video below, one woman not only runs over an entire electric vehicle charging station but then appears not to notice. Here’s a breakdown of everything we see going on in this electrifying encounter.
 
Early on in the film below, we see a white Tesla Model Y rounding a corner in a parking garage while something near it makes a hideous noise. As the cameraman gets closer we see the charging station lodged underneath the front clip of the Tesla as the driver continues moving forward.




