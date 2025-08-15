Clueless TikToker Claims Toyota Is Holding His RAV4 For Ransom With Subscription Service

A Toyota RAV4 owner’s frustration with a subscription demand from his car has sparked debate on TikTok. But did he post before reading the manual?
 
TikTok user Travis (@unhingedtravis) posted a 36-second video showing his infotainment screen displaying a “Your session has expired” message, asserting the automaker “remotely turned this on” to force him into paying for services.
 
But commenters, critics, and Toyota owner forums suggest that the message is a lot less hostile than it seems.


@unhingedtravis I love my rav4 but nothing kills my interest than having a pop up. #Toyota #popup #spam #frustrating ? original sound - Unhinged Travis



 


