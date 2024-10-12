Coloradans Buy More EVs Than Californains For The First Time Ever

Colorado beat California in the electric vehicle (EV) race. The Centennial state now has the highest EV market share compared to any state in the US, reported the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management (NESCAUM).

“Coloradans are purchasing electric vehicles at a higher rate than any other state because they are affordable, quiet, and a great ride. EVs are helping us reach our bold climate goals and protect our clean air. This new data shows that demand for EVs continues to increase, especially with competitive state and federal rebates, drastically cutting the cost of an EV and saving people money,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.