Colorado Governor Proposes Carbon Taxing, Paving the Way For $40 A Gallon Gas

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, has gained national acclaim from some center-right pundits for proposing the elimination of his state’s income tax.

However, the Colorado Constitution requires a balanced budget, and the governor has proposed only an undefined carbon or pollution tax to fill the $12 billion revenue hole, which could lead to paying more than $40 per gallon at the pump, according to an analysis from the Denver-based Independence Institute.

The governor has never called for reducing the scope of government in the state, Ben Murrey, director of the Fiscal Policy Center at the Independence Institute and author of the paper, told The Daily Signal.