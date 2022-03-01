Colorado Leads US In 10 Year Rise Of Car Thefts Per Capita

Although car thefts have been declining for the last 30 years, the rate has risen slightly over the past five years. Research from insurance agency Uswitch reveals which states saw the most and the fewest stolen vehicles in 2020.

The agency’s study reveals that last year there were 246 stolen vehicles across America per 100,000 inhabitants. Compared to 1990, that’s actually pretty good. The rate of thefts for that year was at 657.8 per 100,000 inhabitants, meaning it has fallen significantly over the last 30 years.