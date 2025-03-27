Colorado Lowers The Bar For Illegal Immigrants To Get A Drivers License

Agent009 submitted on 3/27/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:01:41 PM

Views : 758 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

President Trump and his administration want to banish millions of undocumented immigrants from the US, but 1,700 miles (2,740 km) west of Washington, Colorado lawmakers are giving foreigners an olive branch. They’re making it easier for the immigrants to legally drive on public roads.

 
 
From the end of this month, undocumented immigrants will find it much easier to get a driver’s license in the state. A safety-focused bill approved by Gov. Jared Polis last summer and active from March 31 removes the need for anyone applying for a license to show a valid social security number.


Read Article


Colorado Lowers The Bar For Illegal Immigrants To Get A Drivers License

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)