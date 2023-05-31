Colorado Makes A $35,000 Tesla Possible With $5,000 EV Tax Incentive

Agent009 submitted on 5/31/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:06:04 AM

Views : 1,018 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Colorful Colorado is making it even cheaper to buy electric vehicles. A new bill more than doubles the available tax credit to a total of $5,000 whenever someone buys a new EV starting from July. It’s a big move that could put a number of new cars within reach of buyers.
 
Until now, new EV buyers could apply for a tax credit of up to $2,000. As of July 1st, 2023, that figure goes to $5,000 so long as the car itself doesn’t have an MSRP above $80,000. The state tax credit stacks on top of whatever federal tax credit one might get meaning the total savings could end up being $12,500.


Read Article


Colorado Makes A $35,000 Tesla Possible With $5,000 EV Tax Incentive

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)