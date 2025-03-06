Come Get Your BANGLE ON! Invent the Future: Three Vehicles to Shake Up The Auto World. It's ALL Up To YOU!

Imagine a world where automakers dare to build the vehicles we’ve been dreaming of—game-changers that could dominate showrooms and capture hearts. Today, we’re asking you, the reader, to envision three vehicles that could be insanely successful if only car companies would bring them to life. What would these vehicles be, and which automaker would reap the biggest rewards by building them?



To spark your creativity, we’ll share one bold example, then hand the floor to you to dream up the rest.



Let’s start with a rugged, luxurious off-road SUV from Porsche, designed to go head-to-head with the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. This isn’t a rehashed Cayenne—it’s a boxy, high-clearance juggernaut with retro-modern flair, blending Porsche’s performance pedigree with hardcore off-road capability. Imagine 400 horsepower, adaptive air suspension, and a lavish interior using sustainable materials. It’s a status symbol for thrill-seekers who crave adventure without sacrificing style. Porsche’s brand prestige and engineering prowess would make this G-Class rival a market sensation, capturing buyers from Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz while capitalizing on the booming luxury SUV trend.



Now, it’s your turn to take the wheel. What are the three vehicles you envision as blockbuster hits? Are they electric, hybrid, or gas-powered? Sedans, trucks, SUVs, or something entirely new? Maybe you see Tesla crafting a sleek, affordable compact EV for urban commuters, or Jeep reviving a retro-inspired, electrified Wagoneer for overlanding enthusiasts. Perhaps it’s a high-performance minivan from BMW or a budget-friendly sports car from Hyundai. Which automaker would benefit most from your idea, and why? Would your vehicle tap into a rising trend, like sustainable materials, or resurrect a forgotten segment, like lightweight coupes?



Consider the market: electric vehicles are still percolating, but affordability remains a hurdle. Off-road and adventure vehicles are hotter than ever, yet luxury buyers demand unique designs. Performance cars still have a loyal following, but they need to balance thrill with practicality. Your dream vehicle could fill a gap—maybe a compact electric pickup from Ford for small-business owners, or a futuristic ride from Toyota that redefines its brand. Think about the automaker’s strengths: could Subaru’s all-wheel-drive expertise shine in a new segment? Or could Audi bring a game changer liek they did with the R8? Or is it a current product struggling that could be turned around with a few small ideas?



We want to hear your vision. What makes your vehicles stand out—innovative tech, striking design, or unmatched utility? How would they reshape the industry or steal market share? The auto world thrives on bold ideas, and your imagination could inspire the next icon. Share your three dream vehicles, the companies that should build them, and why they’d be unstoppable. Let’s dream big and design the future of driving.



