Ford has determined that 54 exported trucks may have been produced with fuel tanks that may detach from the F-150 without warning. Assembled in the United States of America, said half-ton pickups were shipped to China, where American trucks carry a very different cultural meaning from their utilitarian roots.

Per a release from the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation, the Ford Motor Company's local dealers will inspect F-150 vehicles produced for model years 2023 through 2025 from May 5, 2023, through October 16, 2024. Service technicians are to check both the front and rear fuel tank straps, where they attach to the frame's longitudinal beams.