Comedian Jerry Seinfeld Was The Buyer Of The World's Most Expensive Porsche 996

Two weeks ago, Porsche made headlines when a restomod that recently emerged from its classics department sold for $1.2 million dollars. That made it the highest price 996-generation 911 to ever sell. Now, we’ve discovered that the person who put down that record-breaking sum was none other than noted Porsche enthusiast and comedian, Jerry Seinfeld.

The revelation was made on Instagram by Ray Shaffer, an automotive consultant at Broad Arrow Auctions, which conducted the auction in which the 1999 Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe was sold. He shared pictures of the car, as well as Seinfeld being handed the keys.