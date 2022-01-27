Comedian Kevin Hart Shows Off His 940HP 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner

We already know that Kevin Hart is a pretty serious gearhead. Just a few months ago he showed us his sleek Ferrari SF90 but, he sure does have an affinity for restomodded muscle cars. His previous custom rides include a Dodge Charger that he commissioned after totaling a Plymouth Barracuda but the latest example is a truly special one. This 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner was built by Salvaggio Design and caters to Hart's specific tastes.

Company owner Dave Salvaggio had already worked with Hart on previous projects so this commission is merely an evolution of their relationship. The vision for this project was to pay homage to the Mopar muscle aura that resonated strongly with the brand during the 1960s. Lead designer Sean Smith got on board the project to assist in materializing the vision.