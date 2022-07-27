Comedian Lil Duval Involved In Serious Four Wheeler Accident

Lil Duval was living it up on a holiday in the Bahamas, enjoying himself. But you never know when disaster strikes, because the comedian was involved in a serious car crash while driving a four-wheeler.

Lil Duval, whose real name is Roland Powell, is a man of many talents. He’s a stand-up comedian, actor, and musician. And the 45-year-old was currently in Eleuthera, Bahamas, where he planned to relax and appreciate nature.

He seemed to be successful for a few days, but things didn’t go as planned, because, on July 27, Lil Duval took to social media to announce he had been involved in a serious car accident.



