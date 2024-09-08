Commentator Joe Rogan Takes Delivery Of A 1000HP Hennessey VelociRaptorR 1000

American podcaster, comedian, actor, UFC color commentator, and ex-television host Joe Rogan just said yes to a brand-new ride: Hennessey's VelociRaptorR 1000 from the Freedom Series.
 
The 57-year-old just took delivery of the monstrous truck a few days before his birthday, and the Lone Star State tuner took the opportunity to release a few pictures of Rogan and said Ford, accompanied by a few words.
 
"Join us in congratulating American patriot and icon Joe Rogan, who recently took delivery of his new 2024 Ford Raptor R, equipped with the 'Hennessey Freedom Series' VelociRaptoR 1000 Package," Hennessey said in the press release. "Rogan, known for his love of high-performance vehicles, traded in his Mammoth 1000 Ram TRX for this new industry powerhouse."
 


