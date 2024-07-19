Commerce Department Wants Only US Companies To Profit Off Your Driving Data

Agent009 submitted on 7/19/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:46:50 AM

Views : 440 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The United States Commerce Department intends to introduce proposals that could see limitations imposed on Chinese-made software for connected vehicles, reports Reuters. These limits are expected to extend to other countries the US considers adversaries.
 
This does not concern the entire car but rather the software and specific components that "manage the data around that car that would have to be made in an allied country," commented Alan Estevez, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security.


Read Article


Commerce Department Wants Only US Companies To Profit Off Your Driving Data

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)