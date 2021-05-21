Commerce Department Wants To Be Involved In The Semiconductor Supply Chain - What Could Go Wrong?

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the Biden administration is exploring how to help semiconductor producers and buyers share supply chain information to alleviate the global chip supply crisis, and urged Congress to swiftly pass legislation to fund domestic production. “There’s a lack of transparency right now in the supply chain,” Raimondo said in a call with reporters Thursday following a day of meetings with companies. “We are trying to figure out what role the government can and should play in increasing that information sharing and forecasting so we can alleviate the short-term crunch.”



