Commerce Secretary Could Seek Help From "Not The Leader" Tesla To Battle Chip Shortage

Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk could be consulted by the United States government regarding how to battle chip shortages, although the leader of the same government fails to even mention the automaker’s name. In an interview on Thursday with CNBC, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said that the U.S. would seek the help of anyone who could help the country defy the chip and semiconductor shortages that have plagued industries for nearly two years. Raimondo’s focus will be the American automotive sector, which Tesla, despite being a much younger company than any of Detroit’s powerhouses, has been able to combat through in-house advances and other strategies.



