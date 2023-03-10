Common Sense: Elon Musk Does What Politicians Won't - Goes To The Border And Says A Trump Style Wall Is The Answer

Elon Musk has suggested a Trump-style wall at the US-Mexico border after claiming that it wasn't being secured.
 
The billionaire took a Thursday trip to Eagle Pass, Texas, to livestream the border crisis. He announced the trip on Wednesday via X, wading into the political debate with a series of posts that seemed to support policies aligned with former President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.
 
"We actually do need a wall and we need to require people to have some shred of evidence to claim asylum to enter, as everyone is doing that," Musk said. "It's a hack that you can literally Google to know exactly what to say! Will find out more when I visit Eagle Pass maybe as soon as tomorrow."


