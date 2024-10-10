Company That Wants To Buy 3,000 Fisker Vehicles Finds It Can't Service Them

Fisker Ocean owners who want to hold on to their electric vehicles might be faced with a new annoyance as a result of the automaker’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to a new filing from New York-based American Lease–the company that wants to buy more than 3,000 remaining Ocean EVs–Fisker cannot transfer each vehicle’s information to a new server that is not owned by it.
 
This means over-the-air software updates, remote access to the car via the smartphone app and remote diagnostics will not be available anymore. As reported by TechCrunch, American Lease filed an emergency objection to the automaker’s liquidation plan which was expected to be confirmed in bankruptcy court as early as this Wednesday.


