Complacency And Weak Competition Has Given Tesla 60% Of The EV Market In the US

Tesla is leading the EV race in the United States in terms of new registrations and market share, according to data from Experian published by Automotive News.

In the first seven months, thanks in part to the somewhat chaotic price reductions, the Elon Musk-led car manufacturer saw 390,377 new registrations in the US, a 50 percent increase compared to the same period last year, and now has a 59.5 percent share of the American EV market.

Chevrolet is in second place, with nearly 40,000 new electric vehicle registrations between January and July and a 6 percent market share, and Ford occupies third place in the list, with 33,955 new EV registrations in the first seven months and a 5.2 percent share.