Concept Burns On Guangzhou Auto Show Floor On The Eve Of Opening

The Guangzhou Auto Show got off to a hot start as a concept caught on fire on the show floor.

Details are limited, but Weibo is full of images and video of the incident which took place at the IAT display and destroyed a futuristic hatchback-like concept.

According to Sino-Singapore Jingwei, IAT Automotive released a statement on WeChat saying during “construction” the “booth accidentally caught fire.” The company added the cause is currently unknown, but the fire was extinguished and no one was injured. IAT apologized to participants and other exhibitors, and said they’re “actively cooperating with the Guangzhou Auto Show Organizing Committee to investigate the cause of the accident.”