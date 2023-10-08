Concerns Arise That Used EV Market May Collapse Due To Fleet Dumping

Look behind you! is a cry increasingly being heard by leasing companies, car dealers and car buyers as that spectre which haunts the used car market threatens to disrupt an emerging part of it. 
 
We are talking about ex-fleet cars, specifically the growing number of used electric ones that lease companies and businesses could soon be disposing of in a market already struggling with weak consumer confidence, heavy depreciation, over-supply of certain models and the fear that technological progress risks making even some fairly youthful EVs look old-hat. 


